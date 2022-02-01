Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,003 shares of company stock worth $1,416,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,699. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

