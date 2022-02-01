Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ QLGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 3,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,751. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.