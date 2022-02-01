Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 824.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

