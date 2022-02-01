Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

