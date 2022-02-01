Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AN opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

