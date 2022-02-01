Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $488,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $297.24 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.53 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,561. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.