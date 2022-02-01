Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Shares Up 0.7%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY)

Quadient SA engages in the provision of customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions. The company engages in the research, design, manufacture, develop, sell, rent distribute and maintain machines, equipment and software for the processing and routing of mail and parcels, along with all other office machines, equipment and software and all accessories required for the installation and operation of these machines, equipment and software.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.