Qtum Price Reaches $6.18 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Qtum has a market cap of $611.51 million and approximately $68.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00015962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,991,926 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

