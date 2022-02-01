Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.28. 1,509,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.76.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

