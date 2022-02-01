QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QNTQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.1081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

