QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QCR will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

