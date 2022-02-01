Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.