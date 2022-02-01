Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Decreased by Analyst

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.