Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $589.92 on Monday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $486.92 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,163,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

