Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $84,170.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,374 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $104,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

