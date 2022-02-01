Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Issued By Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

