Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Lifted by Oppenheimer

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $143.01 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $121.01 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

