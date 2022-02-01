Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

