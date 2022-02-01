Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of ABTX opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $891.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

