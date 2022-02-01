Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Apple Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

AAPL opened at $174.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

