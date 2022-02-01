Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Issued By William Blair

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $76.42 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

