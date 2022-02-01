Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increased by Analyst

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for South Plains Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPFI. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $514.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

