Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut by Analyst

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NAVI. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Navient stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

