Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Decreased by Analyst

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

