Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PPT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 188,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,853. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

