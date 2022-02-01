Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
PPT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 188,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,853. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
