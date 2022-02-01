PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Short Interest Update

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUBC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. PureBase has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

PureBase Company Profile

PureBase Corp. engages in the provision of agricultural and construction services. It offers specialized fertilizers, sun protectants, soil amendments, and bio-stimulants for organic and non-organic sustainable agriculture. It also develops kaolin-based product. The company was founded on March 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Ione, CA.

