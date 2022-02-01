Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 25,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,074. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
