Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 25,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,074. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

