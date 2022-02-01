PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.05. PURE Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 103.45%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

