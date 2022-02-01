Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $464.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

