Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

