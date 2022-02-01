Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 139,962 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 139,962 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.