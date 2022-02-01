Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 12,118 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

