Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $33,796,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $33,796,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $2,830,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $231.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.