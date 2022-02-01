Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 870 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $259,733,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after acquiring an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $107.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

