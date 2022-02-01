Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $566.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 36.60%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

