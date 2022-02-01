Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,230 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3,316.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 735,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 714,306 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,217,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hanesbrands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

