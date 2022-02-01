PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after acquiring an additional 409,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $34,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,131 shares of company stock valued at $685,640. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $66.01.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

