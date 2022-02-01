PTC Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PTC in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $127,313,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

