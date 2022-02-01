Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,719 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.11) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.54) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.26) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,739.55 ($23.39).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,235.50 ($16.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,292.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,391.73.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.