Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP remained flat at $$14.15 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $109.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Prudential Bancorp
Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
