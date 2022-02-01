Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Earnings Results

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP remained flat at $$14.15 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415. Prudential Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $109.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

