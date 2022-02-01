Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

