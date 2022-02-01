Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RXDX opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 106,714 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.