Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $3,639,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

