Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.43. 81,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,537. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

