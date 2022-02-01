Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 1.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Teradyne worth $34,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after acquiring an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after buying an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $115.31. 12,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

