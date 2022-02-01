Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $26,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Diageo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,890. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.34.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.