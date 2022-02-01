Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $9.84 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1,725.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.32. 149,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,565,974. The company has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

