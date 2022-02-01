Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,153 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. 22,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $79.28 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

