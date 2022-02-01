Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,995 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,995 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

