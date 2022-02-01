Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $248,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $290,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

